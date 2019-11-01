Multiple departments on scene of partial roof collapse, house fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the southern portion of Garden City on Friday afternoon.

News13 learned the Murrells-Inlet Garden City Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were along South Waccamaw Drive. Part of the home’s roof has collapsed. There appears to be extensive damage throughout the home.

No other information is available at this time.

News13 has a crew on the scene. Count on us for updates by refreshing this page as we get new information.

