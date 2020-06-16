Murder suspect out on bond now accused in another shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect released on bond earlier this year is now accused in another shooting in Darlington County.

According to a Hartsville Police Department report obtained by News13, officers were called to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Azalea Circle on June 3. At that time, no shell casings or victims were found.

About an hour later, a gunshot victim showed up at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, according to the report. The man had been brought to the hospital by friends, according to the report. Police believe the shooting happened on Swift Creek Road.

The victim was shot at least once. He had injuries to his stomach and arm but it wasn’t clear at that time whether the same bullet struck him twice or if he was shot twice.

According to online booking records, Dandriguez Torrez Allen Jr., 21, was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Saturday morning. He’s charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony in Hartsville.

He’s also facing an assault and battery charge in Darlington County. News13 has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for details on that charge. We will update this story if we receive that information.

In February, News13 reported that Allen was released on bond. Judge Thomas L. Hughston, Jr. set Allen’s bond at $100,000 cash or surety for several charges. At that time, Allen was facing a number of serious charges, including a murder charge from an August 29, 2016 shooting.

Dandriguez Torrez Allen, Jr. is still facing a murder charge from a 2016 shooting (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

The Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed to News13 on Tuesday that Allen is still facing that murder charge. Solicitor Will Rogers also says that his office is filing a motion to have Allen’s bond revoked.

News13 also requested documents showing Allen’s criminal history in South Carolina. The list is extensive. According to those documents, Allen has faced charges since he was 17 years old. In addition to murder, his charges have included armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery – high and aggravated, pointing and presenting firearms at people and breaking into vehicles.

