Murrells Inlet community mourns the loss of “Big John”, who drowned on Christmas Eve

The Murrells Inlet community is mourning the loss of 86-year-old John Singleton Jr, who drowned to death on Christmas Eve when his truck went into the pond off Highway 17 near Jersey Mikes.

Singleton, commonly known as “Big John” — a tall, friendly man, who sang at the Blessing of the Inlet every year.

“Hearing stories from everyone in the community about what he did and how he was, it just put that extra touch of love in my heart, I knew my grand-daddy was great, but you just confirmed it!” said granddaughter, Andrea Kersey.