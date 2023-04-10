HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire Monday morning caused heavy damage to a home in the Murrells Inlet area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported, but two people are displaced after the fire in the 2000 block of Acacia Lane, HCFR said. It happened at about 6:30 a.m.

In addition to HCFR, crews from the Murrells-Inlet Garden City Fire District and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were called out to help fire the fire.

The American Red Cross will offer assistance to those affected by the fire, which remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.