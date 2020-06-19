MUSC Florence recovered healthcare workers donates plasma; staff donates blood

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Blood Connection and MUSC Florence partnered together for a blood drive and special plasma donations. At least four healthcare workers who recovered from Covid-19 donated their plasma to help others who are fighting against the virus. Michelle Turner, Director of Nursing for Inpatient Rehab, donated her blood and plasma. She says this was all about giving back to the community.

“It’s growing rapidly unfortunately in this area and just to be able to provide some sort of benefit to our community by giving plasma that can help somebody who is affected by Covid,” Turner says.

Healthcare workers are on the front lines during this pandemic fighting to keep the virus under control and have fewer deaths. Blood is in even higher demand. Karl Schiesz, System Director of Food and Nutrition, was out there giving his blood as well.

“Please give blood. It’s a great thing. It’s safe even during the pandemic. They take their precautions. Please help us out and keep the good blood supply,” says Schiesz.

Everyone that conducted the blood draw and those giving had on masks. Michelle Turner says the Covid-19 numbers for South Carolina are drastically rising so it’s important that you get out, get tested and donate.

“Let’s get this thing under control. Wear masks, social distancing, um come give blood, come give plasma if you’ve had it and had the antibody testing. Anything that you can do to help our community heal,” Turner says.

There are other opportunities for you to donate blood. Click the link below.

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/name?fbclid=IwAR0vMCGe9eOscNR0u3acto7IB5CpS9DI-E6gMqd9uqC43-80YnWrYLLeR3w