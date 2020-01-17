Muse on the Waccamaw to showcase best local and regional songwriting talent

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The best local and regional songwriting talent will be showcased in the preliminary round of the 2020 Muse on the Waccamaw Songwriting Contest on Saturday, January 18 at Shine Café in Conway.

Muse on the Waccamaw will consist of performances in four preliminary rounds and a final round. The four preliminary rounds will start in January and continue through mid-March. The finals will be on April 18th at the 104 Laurel event space in Conway.

Sign-ups for the preliminary round on Saturday will begin at 3 p.m., and the competition will begin at 3:30 p.m. Songwriters who wish to participate are asked to bring a copy of their lyrics for the judges.

Songwriters and industry professionals will judge each round and the winning songwriter from each round, along with four wildcard entrants, will earn a spot in the finals. Songwriters will be judged on criteria that includes lyrical and musical content.

While it will cost $5 for a songwriter to enter a preliminary round, there is no charge for anyone wanting to come and enjoy the music and refreshments will be available for purchase at the café.

The finals will be a single elimination competition and the winner will be awarded a hand-blown glass trophy from Conway Glass, a recording package from Southern Harmony Recording Studio, a house concert at Studio Kook and a featured slot for the Live Oaks Art & Music Festival in October. The remaining contestants will receive an array of prizes from local and regional merchants.

The competition is hosted by Create! Conway, a non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to build an artistically vibrant community by supporting regional artists and promoting public participation in the arts.

It is sponsored by Southern Harmony Recording Studio, Conway Glass, Studio Kook, Shine Café, Good Day Café, Borgata Bar and more.

For updates on the competition, you can visit this Facebook page and for more information, click here.