MYR boards 14,000 passengers over holiday weekend despite travel warnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In recent weeks State officials in other states warned of traveling to Myrtle Beach due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

However, during the 4th of July holiday weekend, about 14,000 passengers boarded at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

However, this Sunday 4,000 passengers traveled through MYR making it the busiest day of the holiday weekend. American Airlines said the first three days of July were the busiest since the initial outbreak.

After landing back home in Myrtle Beach, Jim Collins says seeing his family in Maryland was worth the risk.

“Well everyone has their own opinion, but I mean, as long as you do what you’re supposed to do: wear your mask, wash your hands. I think it’s fine,” Collins explained.

