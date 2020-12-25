Myrtle Beach Airport sees a slight increase in holiday travel this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport officials say there’s been a 10 percent increase in holiday travel this year compared to last year.

Ryan Betcher, the Director of General Aviation and Properties at MYR said that, “For the Saturday before the Christmas holiday through the Sunday after there are 19,571 scheduled departing seats from MYR.”

Betcher added that, “in comparison, there were 17,760 scheduled departing seats for the same period in 2019.

Betcher also said that a larger share of travelers are expected during the weekend periods before and after the holiday.

“It’s not as busy as I thought it would be. It took me no time to check-in. We were a little bit delayed but that’s just the weather so how can you not be happy,” said Renee Cannon, who traveled from Nashville.

Cannon said she hasn’t been home for the holidays in 39 years.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been excited for a couple of weeks now when we decided I would take the trip and fly home,” said Cannon.

As Christmas music played throughout the airport, travelers remained in the holiday spirit, excited to see friends and family.

“It’s been a little bit of a tough year. We spent not as much time together as we should be, I’m just happy he could make it,” said Robert Wingate, who picked up his son from the airport.

“Get to see friends and family, take a break from work, and just relax,” said Chace Mullin, who traveled home to Myrtle Beach for the holidays.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport encourages travelers to arrive early at the airport and to continually check the status of their flight.