Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hires marketing firm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hired a new tourism marketing firm that will target visitor growth.

MMGY was hired by the chamber in June and is a branding and marketing firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Chamber president and CEO Karen Riordan says tourism in 2019 is strong and that the firm was hired to plan ahead while the city is seeing steady growth.

“I am excited to have a new road map that is for the longer term and I’m glad that the board and the community agreed that now is the time to do it,” said Riordan.

The firm is currently gathering past and present tourist data on the good and what changes are needed in Myrtle Beach.

What we do after the research report is really start to have it effect our 2020 and our 2021 marketing plan,” said Riordan.

Commercials, social media posts, and radio advertisements are used right now to inspire visitors to come to the area and eat at places like Beach House Bar and Grille on Ocean Boulevard.

“The weather was a lot better this year even though it was a lot hotter. Obviously we didn’t have the off season hurricane we’ve had in the past. This one only lasted us about four days, but we do have locals that we love and come no matter what. We rely on them to maintain a good business until the tourists get back in town,” said Beach House Bar and Grille manager William Cargill.

The marketing firm will configure advertising adjustments to encourage repeat visitors.

“This really is a plan we’re hoping will set us up for the next five to ten years,” said Riordan.

Denise Matson, a first time Myrtle Beach visitor, says she enjoys the off season and plans to come back soon.

“It’s been great that it hasn’t been busy at all. We’ve been able to get in and out of wherever we wanted to go,” said Matson.