Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce seeking input from residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking input from area residents to help showcase the greater area to the traveling public.

Residents in the area can help by filling out a 12-minute survey here.

The survey is the next step in the organization’s brand positioning research and plan initiative that began earlier this year.

“Residents know what makes this community special and their input is vital as we continue formulating our blueprint for future tourism efforts,” said Karen Riordan, president & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “This survey provides an opportunity for residents to help us inspire others to experience this special place in which we live, work and play.”