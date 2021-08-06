Myrtle Beach area stores prepare for tax-free weekend; what items are tax-exempt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tax-free weekend starts Friday and stores across the Grand Strand are preparing for what is expected to be a pretty busy shopping weekend.

Whether you are buying back-to-school items for virtual or in-person learning, tax-free weekend ends Sunday.

Tax-free items include clothing, shoes and school supplies like backpacks, pens, pencils, highlighters. Things like printers, bed and bath items are tax-free as well.

Cloth masks are tax-free since they are considered clothing. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether bought in the store or online.

Officials at Coastal Grand Mall said their stores are getting ready for what they believe will be a busy weekend for them.

“They are just ready to get back to a new normal because last year back to school was a little different and this year we are excited for everyone to come back,” Marketing Director, Jessica Kirkman said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, in past years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.

There are items that aren’t tax-exempt: digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, makeup, glasses, wallets, furniture and more. According to SCDOR, last year shoppers bought more than $18 million worth of tax-free items.

Eligible items can be purchased in store and online without paying the state’s 6-percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes this weekend.

“We are anticipating large crowds. A lot of the stores have staffed accordingly and made adjustments and they are just ready to go,” Kirkman said.