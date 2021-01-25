Myrtle Beach City Council spent less than $500 on expenses in 2020, much less than $40K budgeted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach city council asked for $442.58 in expenses to be reimbursed last year, tens of thousands of dollars lower than the city budgets for leaders and staff to spend.

Two city council members submitted reimbursement requests to pay for classes on government topics, according to documents obtained by News13 through a freedom of information request.

The mayor did not submit any expense reimbursement requests, according to the documents.

City council members Jackie Vereen Hatley and Gregg Smith submitted one request each. Hatley was reimbursed $267.58 for a February trip to Columbia for 2020 Hometown Legislative Action Day, according to the documents. Of that, $240 was to pay for registration and courses on municipal governance and policy, the Freedom of Information Act in South Carolina, forms of municipal government and basic budgeting and municipal finance.

She was reimbursed $27.58 for gas.

Smith was reimbursed $175 in May for five on-demand courses on the Freedom of Information Act, municipal economic development, municipal government and policy, forms of municipal government and basic budgeting and municipal finance.

The city had budgeted $40,000 for expenses for the fiscal year that ended in June, according to Mark Kruea, the public information director for the City of Myrtle Beach. For the current fiscal year, $35,000 has been budgeted.

Kruea said city officials will travel to learn how other communities are accomplishing goals.

“It is good to travel and see what other cities and towns are doing,” Kruea said.

The mayor and city council can be reimbursed for travel-related expenses such as a hotels, gas and conference registrations. Kruea said the city council is “fairly economical” when it comes to travel expenses.

He said officials can learn about topics like Uber transportation and developing boardwalks from other cities.

“They travel to see what other communities are doing,” Kruea said. “They’ll bring back ideas. They’ll go and learn about ways and adjust issues that we might have in common with them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the council’s travel last year as events like conferences were canceled or held virtually.

The decision to essentially suspend all travel was made purposely amongst a pandemic-caused spending freeze, which Kruea said still extends to some extent.

“Back when COVID struck in full force in March of 2020, we made a conscious decision to start saving money,” Kruea said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, he does not expect officials to travel much this year.