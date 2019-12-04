Myrtle Beach firefighters surprise local boy at his birthday party

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help brighten a boy’s birthday party.

17-year-old Devin was having his birthday party Tuesday at TopGolf when the firefighters came right up in their truck to wish him a happy birthday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation contacted the fire department on Monday about the party. Lt Farrar and the crew of Truck 6 answered the call to deliver smiles.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD, Devin’s father is a local firefighter and “it was least we could do to hopefully brighten his day. We’re all about making people happy here at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department!”