Myrtle Beach issues mandatory COVID-19 precautions for some public buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City leaders in Myrtle Beach issued news precautions for the public and some employees via social media Monday morning.

According to a post made online, the city is “redoubling” efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The post says the city is “reemphasizing” precautions and putting in place new efforts as well. The new and reemphasized efforts include requiring masks for anyone over 12 years of age who enter some city facilities. It also requires some people to make appointments before entering the city’s indoor facilities.

Here’s a look at the requirements as posted on social media:

City of Myrtle Beach implements and reemphasizes COVID-19 precautions…

The recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases prompts a redoubling of efforts to prevent the spread of this illness. Here are additional precautions that the City of Myrtle Beach is putting in place (or reemphasizing), effective immediately:

• With the exception of recreation centers, Chapin Memorial Library, scheduled events at the Convention Center, scheduled events at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center and City Council Meetings, admission into the city’s indoor facilities will be by appointment only. The scheduled reopening of the City Services building to the public has been postponed indefinitely.

• All individuals over the age of 12 entering these facilities (including recreation centers and the library) must wear a facemask or face shield and must have temperatures taken upon arrival and departure. This is not intended to deny access to members of the public who do not have a mask upon arrival. We have a good supply from a reputable source, and they will be distributed to each location to be given to individuals who arrive without a mask or shield. Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, and the Convention Center may develop protocols for the public’s use of exercise equipment, gymnasiums, and Convention Center spaces (the latter for private events only).

• Our employees shall also wear a mask whenever they interact with the public on a face-to-face basis whether that interaction is inside or outside of a building. The Police Department may adopt a different standard for interactions by sworn officers in the conduct of their duties.

• Our employees must also wear a mask whenever they meet with other employees in the same room or when they share office space where it is difficult or impossible to consistently maintain at least six feet of social distancing. Individuals who are working by themselves within their own office space are not required to wear masks.

• Employees must wear masks while using break rooms, passing in the hallway, using restroom facilities or in other common areas of our facilities.

• Employees must wear a mask whenever more than one individual is in the same City vehicle or personal vehicle on City business; no exceptions.