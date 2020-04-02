Myrtle Beach leaders pass financial relief measures, outline ‘Tourism Recovery Plan’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The day after Governor Henry McMaster ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close, Myrtle Beach leaders unanimously voted to pass emergency financial relief measures.

This will allow businesses in the City a two month extension to make business license payments. These will now be due June 30 instead of April 30. However, those who apply for business license renewals soon will be allowed to make monthly payments. Those must be completed by August 30 to receive no penalty or interest.

Council also voted to waive late fees of Hospitality or Accommodations fee or tax payments.

Myrtle Beach leaders also unanimously voted today to waive late penalties for utility bill payments.

Council previously suspended the shut off of water service.

Today’s orders also grant 60-day extensions for recreation center memberships.

Karen Riordan, the President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Tourism Recovery Plan in this morning’s virtual emergency meeting.

Tourism is a $7 billion dollar industry on the Grand Strand and that is taking a large hit during the pandemic as all hotels and recreational activities are closed in the state this month.

Riordan says the three-phase plan already underway.

The Chamber is using social media for a digital campaign to showcase the City and keep it top of mind for people when they begin to think about planning a trip again.

“We’re also answering questions as visitors all over the country are gazing on those beautiful photos and saying, “I wish I could be there. Tell me about Myrtle Beach right now. How warm is it?,” those kinds of things and it’s really helping people feel connected to Myrtle Beach,” Riordan said.

She says this approach is helping them save marketing dollars they will then be able to use in a “big summer push.”

The second phase of the plan will begin this month as they plan to spot test digital ads that emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses.

“This campaign will showcase our businesses and encourage our residents to eat local, stay local, play local, shop local,” Riordan explained.

Riordan said she hopes the final phase will be ready by May.

The Chamber of Commerce plans to begin strong calls to action for people to book summer vacations. The majority of this effort will focus on the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee.

“Those are the areas where we know it’s still fairly easy post this pandemic for people to get in the car with their family and come to Myrtle Beach” Riordan said. “We will also test some non-stop air markets where viable.”