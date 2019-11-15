Myrtle Beach man breaks into multiple hotel rooms, climbing the balcony, to avoid police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man tried to escape police by barricading himself in a hotel room and then escaping out the balcony door and climbing into the room above, police said.

A woman found Theo Lambert Silvester, 25, lying on the couch inside her room on Tuesday night at the Hampton Inn on Ocean Boulevard, police said.

The woman called police and when they arrived, police said Silvester had barricaded himself in the room and refused to open the door. Once they forced entry into the room, police said Silvester had fled from the balcony.

They canvased the area and eventually found him in the room directly above the woman’s room. He stole a pair of diamond earrings from her valued at $1,000, according to the report.

Police say Silvester entered the second room from the balcony, and once again he barricaded himself in that room. Police forced their way in and Silvester hid by locking himself in the bathroom. They negotiated with Silvester until he came out of the bathroom.

Silvester admitted to gaining entry into the rooms by climbing over the balcony and opening the sliding glass doors, according to the report.

A search of the room showed Silvester tried to destroy the incriminating items in the bathroom by flushing them down the toilet, police said.

Silvester has been charged with two counts of burglary and remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.