Myrtle Beach Police called to Coastal Grand Mall parking lot for reported robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday night in reference to a report of a robbery.

While on scene, Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police says just after 7 p.m. officers located a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. Officers stopped the vehicle and four people were detained in connection with the case.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what led up to the reported robbery.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to Vest. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Callers can remain anonymous. You’re asked to call 843-918-1382.

Count on News13 for updates.