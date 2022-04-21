MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is in the beginning stages of a new overtime program to help cover the beach, according to police officials.

Master Cpl. Kevin Larke said he’s been working on the program to help out on the beach during peak call hours.

“What I’ve been doing for the past couple weekends is the trial phases for our overtime program,” Larke said. “Which is bringing in one — possibly two — overtime officers basically on their day off to work 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. which is, historically, our busiest times at the beach.”

Lifeguard company, “Lack’s Beach Service” expressed concerns about the officer shortage at last month’s committee meeting.