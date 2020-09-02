Myrtle Beach Police urge residents to stay inside during family dispute involving weapon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department urges some residents along Driftwood Avenue to stay inside as they respond to an incident involving a weapon.

The department posted on social media late Tuesday that officers were on the scene in the 7600 block of Driftwood Drive for a report of a subject threatening a family member with a weapon.

Officers say they have a perimeter set up and are using K-9 teams to check the area. News13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Anyone that has any information is urged to come forward and contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.  

