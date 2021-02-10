Myrtle Beach VA rolls out 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines; here’s how veterans can get in line

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many Myrtle Beach veterans will be one step closer to getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

There’s a heavy veteran presence along the Grand Strand. One thousand of them, who are eligible, will receive the vaccine through Veterans Affairs (VA) this week.

However, that’s only a small fraction of those who are eligible and need the vaccine.

“In Myrtle Beach right now, we’ve estimated there are about 15,000 veterans that meet the age range criteria for what we have right now,” VA Chief of Primary Care, Dr. Robert Glass, said.

Veterans will have to meet two requirements to get the vaccine: meet the eligible age range and have enrollment status with VA Care.

The VA says they are trying to vaccinate as many veterans as possible but have a limited supply.

Since supply depends on how many vaccines the VA receives from the state, VA leaders say they are reaching out to veterans to help sign them up for the shot.

“We have enough interest from veterans where we don’t have to reach out because folks are so excited to get it, right now we are reaching out to them, folks who are in that age range,” Dr. Glass said.

The Myrtle Beach VA is one of several across the Palmetto State rolling out vaccines as quickly as possible to protect this vital community.

The VA says vaccinating this high-risk group is critical.

“These folks are some of our highest risk folks across our population, and even more importantly, these folks are veterans, so their service to our country, we can’t pay that back. But what we can do, is do our absolute best to get as many of them protected as we can,” Dr. Glass said.

Veterans who are not enrolled with the VA can call 843-789-7008 or click here for the eligibility website.

The VA will be updating vaccine information and opportunities weekly.