CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman died on Christmas Eve, 10 days after a crash in Conway.

Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner’s Office told News13 Tuesday night that Ronda Andrews, 39, died. Willard said she died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash.

That crash happened on Cates Bay Highway at Dew Lane in Conway. It occurred around 4 a.m. on December 14.