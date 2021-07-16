Naomi Project to host drive-in and dine night at Florence Center for $12 to help cause

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Naomi Project is hosting a One Night Only Drive ‘n’ Dine event at the Florence Center for a fundraising fee of $12.

The event starts at 8 p.m. The money raised from the event goes toward the support of domestic abuse victims.

Founder Joyce Ford started The Naomi Project 15 years ago. The non-profit organization provides long-term transitional housing along with educational, financial, emotional resources, which will enable the victims of domestic abuse to become self-sufficient.

“Because they need transportation. They need medical. They need dental and they need help with daycare. So, we provide these things for them,” Ford says. “Listening to women talk about if they just had a safe place to go once they leave the crisis part of their lives because they have nowhere to go after the crisis period is up,” Ford continued.

South Carolina ranks as the nation’s sixth worse state among rates of women murdered by men, according to the Domestic Violence Advisory Committee. The state’s domestic violence homicide rate is more than 1.5 times the national average.

Volunteer Talissa Bell says fundraisers help non-profits not only keep their doors open but to help them continue to provide for those who need it.

“This place is like the light at the end of the tunnel because a lot of people might not know where to turn or they feel like they are hopeless,” Bell said. “So just having this support is saying, Okay, now I can breathe and get back to where I need to be.”

For more information on the Naomi Project and how you can help click here.