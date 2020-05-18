NASCAR fans celebrating race day differently amid Covid-19

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Sunday was the big day for fans to celebrate the Darlington 400 race. Some fans where camping out while others may have used this time to practice social distancing. While News13 was out there we saw some fans setting up their TV’s to watch the big race.

Fans like Doug Rohe sat up his camper right across the street from the track. He says that he does this with his family every year, but he wished that some fans would’ve been let in.

“It’s a chance that NASCAR and the National sports scene is taking by putting people together I understand their caution,” Rohe says.

NASCAR fan Raul Nuez says he’s continuing to practice social distancing while still celebrating one of the biggest sporting events here in Darlington.

“There’s always a little concern about this virus going around but as long as we keep our distance, you know social distance and do the right things, wash our hands, cover our mouths. I think we’ll be fine,” Nuez says.

Dereck Robinson owns a home close to the track and opens his front yard for fans to camp out.

“You can come out. We’re right here on turn 2…right outside the track. We’ve got some room for more campers so come out and enjoy yourselves,” Robinson says.

Rohe says he already bought his tickets for the 500 race for Labor Day weekend but if he can’t get in then he’ll be back out camping.

“It’ll be awesome getting back in there. Hopefully this virus dies down a bit you know…it gets better but you know as people we have to be responsible and you have to do what’s right for everyone,” Rohe says.

There are two more races set to happen Tuesday and Wednesday which you can view on TV as well. Count on News13 for more on air and online coverage.