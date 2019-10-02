National Night Out in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – People who live in Myrtle Beach got the opportunity to meet with law enforcement as part of the city’s National Night Out.

The event was much more than just that. It also included a chili cook-off, family-friendly events, and much more to celebrate this year’s National Night Out.

This was the 36th annual National Night Out but this was the first year the city hosted one large event at the convention center for all the city’s neighborhood watch groups.

Not only did police officers attend but so did other first responders and elected officials. The goal of the event is to bring neighborhoods from all parts of the city together.

“It’s like the body…the eyes can’t do what the hand is supposed to do. The hands can’t do what the feet are supposed to do…but when you put it all together in one well oiled working machine. That’s what our individual neighborhoods are.” Said Cookie Goings Director of Neighborhood Services.