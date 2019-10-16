NC Rescue group seeks help to treat severely burned pitbull

Courtesy: Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina rescue group is looking for help as it treats a pitbull it says had severe burns and a shattered hip.

Carolina Adopt-A-Bulls says on its Facebook page that it believes Zeus was mistreated, adding that the burns appear to be chemical burns. While the dog has had surgery, the rescue group says treatment for the burns will be a long process.

WRAL reports doctors from Triangle Veterinary Hospital in Durham have been giving Zeus hydrotherapy daily by washing away dead skin and bacteria to heal his burns and decrease the risk of infection.

The rescue group says it’s planning fundraisers to help cover the cost of treatment.

