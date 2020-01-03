Near record temperatures today with late day rain and wind. Cooler temperatures to follow

Much warmer weather will be back today, but there will be a chance for rain coming in late in the day. A warm front has pushed through the Carolinas, this is keeping it rather warm this afternoon. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with more sunshine east of I-95. This is where areas could top out near 78 this afternoon with the exception of the beaches which will top out in the low 70s. A cold front will move in this evening. The chance for showers and a storm will arrive late in the day, but the best chance for rain will be overnight into Saturday morning. The rain may linger into the afternoon along the coast. Cooler, drier air will move in over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, then 50s for Sunday. A cold front Tuesday will bring a slight chance for a shower, and will keep it cool for much of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, warm and breezy w/scat’d showers and storm. Lows 58-60 inland, 61-63 beaches.

Saturday, mild with rain ending, then clearing late. Highs in the mid 60s.