Nearly 30 homeless children will wake up in a shelter in Horry County on Christmas morning

While some children in Horry County are wishful for a new iPad, or a shiny new batch of barbie dolls, others are hoping someday they can live in a house of their own.

Right now, there are 28 children staying at the New Directions family shelter of Horry County.

Jessica Vuolo stays at the shelter with her husband and infant son. She says it’s been a rough year, and at one point they were living out of their car.

“I’m just glad we’re here because it’s life changing, I’m just blessed to be somewhere safe,” said Vuolo

It will be her baby son Mason’s very first Christmas.

“Opening presents for the first time, he’s going to be smiling,” said Vuolo

Case Manager, Danielle Walters works at the shelter year round and builds a relationship with each child. She sends their wish lists to the North Pole.

“Their lives are difficult just being in a shelter is difficult, but this is one thing we can do to make their lives a little brighter,” said Walters.

She says they just got word of some newcomers, and that five new children will arrive to the shelter on Friday.

Every year, different groups in the community will come help to decorate and drop off stockings.

“We have 28 children that will be here with us on Christmas Day and we want to make sure they know that Santa knows where to find them,” said Kathy Jenkins.