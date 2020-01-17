Nearly 500 lives will be saved from blood given at the WBTW blood drives

Nearly 500 lives will be saved due to blood donors attending two different WBTW blood drive locations on Thursday.

At the Myrtle Beach location, at the Grand Coastal Mall, a total of 109 pints were donated.

In Florence, at the Magnolia Mall, it was a total of 48 pints.

“On average, three lives can be saved just from one pint of blood,” said Meg Heath, with the Red Cross.

The goal for Thursday was to get 120 pints of blood; that’s about half of the state’s daily need.

“I don’t think the average person realizes how much blood is needed. I started doing it because I think it’s important to help one another, to be kind,” said longtime donor, Judy Griffith.