New Gulfstream facility to bring jobs to Chatham County, GA

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace cut the ribbon on a new facility and it now looking to fill some job openings in Chatham County.

The new Gulfstream Eastern Campus is over 200,000 square feet, big enough for 13 aircraft and was a $55 million investment. The new hanger was built to fill the growing fleet of aircraft and the demands of service and maintenance the company is experiencing.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, where attendees heard all about Gulfstream’s growth over the years.

“We’ve added two new aircraft to the fleet,” Heidi Fedak, Gulfstream Media Relations Director said. “The Gulfstream G500 and G600 here recently. They’ve both entered service and so to meet the growing need for maintenance and service we have added a service center on the Gulfstream East Campus.”

Around 200 employees will work on the aircraft, which will fly in from all over the world to have work performed in the new hanger.

Fedak said Gulfstream is looking to hire skilled technicians, maintenance technicians, avionics technicians, and people who can assist in servicing aircraft. She said there are multiple programs people can attend to learn the skills, including programs at Savannah Tech, Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern.

To apply for an open position, visit gulfstream.com/careers.

Gulfstream hopes to have the facility fully staffed in the next 30 days.