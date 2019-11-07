New housing facility for senior citizens in Lake City to open next year

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City official are adding a multi-million dollar development project that will help senior citizens with affordable housing.

“Senior housing is in critical mass in all communities and Lake City, just like many others we suffer from having a lack of nice facilities for our seniors,” said Mayor of Lake City, Lovith Anderson.

Construction has begun for the new Marion Commons apartment on the corner of Kelley street and Lance avenue.

City officials tell News13 they aim to give seniors citizens a safe and affordable option.

“My grandma was a senior and they didn’t have facilities like that when she was living, so it’s a step up for how living can be done and the quality of life will be better. It gives them an opportunity to be around people their age,” said Anderson.

With a housing shortage nationwide, officials want to make sure they have a place to call home.

“A lot of them may be in one spot or living with family and they want to get on their own and we do have housing for seniors here in the city, but the waiting list is so long. With a new place coming it will shorten the list and it will give them an opportunity to live independently,” said Fannie Kennedy, coordinator at the Lake City senior center.

The seven million dollar apartment project will have 45 units with amenities that can fit their needs.

“They’re in close proximity to grocery stores, drug stores, doctors offices, so it’s a great place to come and live because they’re within walking distance and also close to the senior center,” said Kennedy.

The development project is expected to be completed by summer 2020.