New streetlights coming to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A new project in Florence aims to replace more than 4,500 streetlights with new LEDs. The city and county will split the cost of the upgrade. Council members hope it will give the city a more welcoming feel.

“If you’re a traveller and you come to an area and it’s dark and you go down the street and there’s a restaurant that’s well-lit, which one would you probably stop at?” Florence County Council chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr. said. The new LEDs are supposed to shine more clearly and directly than the old high pressure sodium lights.

“What you see out there today, those bulbs have aged and they’re only putting out about 70 to 80 percent of their lumen output,” Florence City Council member William Schofield said. The LEDs are also more energy efficient and have a longer lifespan. The council members also hope they will improve safety.

“Florence County is trying to move forward and anything we can do to make it safer for our citizens we are always willing to do,” Dorriety said. He also made note of the importance of improved visibility for driving at night.

“If you see something suspicious going on, you could more accurately describe to law enforcement the thing you saw,” Schofield said. He says the improvement is a step towards progress in the city.

“It’s moving our city forward with technology,” Schofield said. “We’re progressing as a community.” As part of the agreement, the City of Florence will pay for the power for the lights on I-95. The council members are not yet sure when the project will be completed.