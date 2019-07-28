Newborn baby found dead in trash can at Texas Applebee’s

IRVING, TX (CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – Police in Texas are investigating after finding a dead newborn baby inside a trash can at an Applebee’s.

Irving police responded to an unconscious person call shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. That’s when officers discovered the newborn dead inside a restroom trash can.

Police said the child was birthed in the restroom and placed in the trash can after. The mother fled the restaurant.

Employees say they found the body while cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes later.

The mother has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department.