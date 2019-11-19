Newly released indictment details recent charges against Kenney Boone

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A newly released indictment on Tuesday details the recent charges filed against suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment against Boone on Monday for one charge of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations. This is in addition to the one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement Boone was charged with earlier this year.

According to the latest indictment released Tuesday, “Boone also took approximately $500 out of the campaign account and put it into his personal account without reporting or receipting the expenditure and the funds were not used for his office or campaign.”

Boone is accused in the indictment of taking contributions for the purpose of funding his campaign for Sheriff of Florence County and converting them to his own use without putting them in his campaign account or making any record of them.

“Boone cashed one-half of the check and deposited the other into his personal account where the funds in the account were not used for his office or campaign and were converted for personal use,” the indictment reads. These alleged incidents occurred between Feb. 1 and April 24 of 2019.

In the third count, Boone is charged again with taking a cash contribution, also in the amount of $500, intended for his campaign and using it for personal use without any receipt.

The fourth count of the indictment alleges misconduct in office by “failing to properly account for campaign funds while exploiting his position for unlawful personal gain.”

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than five hundred percent of the number of contributions that should have been reported.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon. The case is being investigated by SLED and prosecuted by the State Attorney General’s Office.

News13 has reached out to Kenney Boone through his legal representation for a response.