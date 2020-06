Bond denied for man accused of killing USC student, mistook him for Uber driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

The ruling involving suspect Nathaniel Rowland came during a Tuesday hearing before a Columbia judge that was held via video conference.

Rowland has been held in jail since he was arrested last year and charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside

