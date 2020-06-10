Bride to donate unused gown to essential worker or military bride

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/WBTW) — After COVID-19 forced a couple in Virginia to revamp their wedding plans, the bride made a big decision; She is donating her gown that she never got to wear!

Krystal Edward told our sister station WAVY she wants the dress to go to an essential worker or a military bride who cannot afford a wedding dress, or who couldn’t get to a bridal salon in time to pick out a dress. The dress is a size six (it has pockets!) and no alterations have been made.





Krystal Edwards says she and her now husband were scheduled to get married May 23. Because of COVID-19, they had to postpone the wedding. They ended up having a small ceremony on April 4. Because they are no longer having the big wedding they had planned, Krystal no longer needs her gown.

Krystal says her reason for donating the dress to an essential worker or military bride is because “they both sacrifice so much for others. People in these positions always put others before themselves. I would like to return the favor to them. There will never be enough words to say thank you but a simple gesture goes a long way. I just hope I can bring some light to a special person during these trying times we are all experiencing.”

If you are a local essential worker or military bride who cannot afford a dress, be ready to share your story with Krystal. She wants to hear from you! Please be prepared to prove that you are an essential worker, or a military bride, and share why you qualify to get her dress for free!

You can email Krystal: krystal417@yahoo.com

