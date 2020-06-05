Darlington raceway allows fans to drive on track, helps VFW

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway, Sports clips and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US will will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the famed 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval to support service members and veterans from 1-4 p.m. on June 20.

For a $30 donation per car, fans will be allowed to drive three laps around the track “Too Tough to Tame” and recieve two tickets to the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on September 5.

With each donation, $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program.

“Track Laps is a unique community showcase of the Lady in Black to benefit our valued service members and veterans,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to continue to support the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program that has a tremendous impact in every branch of service. We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track for a memorable Track Laps experience for a good cause.”

Darlington will open its gates for fans to drive three laps around the track on June 20 beginning at 1 p.m. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151.

To participate, drivers much be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Also, driver and passengers must sign a waiver of liability in advance of track laps.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted, and headlights must be on at all times.

The maximum speed for track laps is 70 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.

For more information on the event, visit darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.

