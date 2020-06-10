Horry County Fair to return to Myrtle Beach Speedway July 3

MYRTLE BEACH , SC (WBTW) – The 5th annual Horry County Fair will be returning to the Myrtle Beach Speedway entertainment complex for 10 days of Fair Fun on July 3 -12.

This year, guests will see enhanced safety and sanitation standards with more rides and a larger midway. Fair-goers will enjoy fair food, thrill rides, kiddie rides, games, exhibits and vendors along with the fair favorite, Robinson’s Racing Pigs.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the 5th Annual Horry County Fair at Myrtle Beach Speedway,” Steve Zacharias, Myrtle Beach Speedway General Manager said. “The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen the Horry County Fair in this environment. This year the fair has expanded and will have even more to offer than previous years. And the daily Unlimited Ride Wristband specials we are offering make it affordable for everyone.”

The Horry County Fair is working in step with local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at the fair.

Some important elements of the Horry County Fair safety measures include enhanced cleaning measures, educating team members and additional sanitation stations throughout the fair grounds.

Guests will also find signs reminding of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the fair, parking lots and entrance areas.

On site parking for the fair is free. Daily Fair Admission will be $5. Kids 4 and under are free. Senior citizens and military members can get in for $3.

For more information on the Horry County Fair go to www.HorryCountyFair.com. or call 843-236-0500.

