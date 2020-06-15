Man drives off cliff with kids, rescued

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) – San Diego authorities rescued a man and his two daughters after their vehicle flew off sunset cliffs.

A police spokesperson says a woman called to say her husband was suicidal. She told authorities that he threatened to drive off the Coronado bridge.

San Diego police arrived at the scene of the accident and an officer used a 100-foot-long dog tether to get to the truck.

The officer got the man and his twin two-year-olds out of the vehicle and onto the shore; The girls were taken to a local hospital, no word on their conditions.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is in custody — accused of attempted murder.

