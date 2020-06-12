MB Fire Department is on the scene of a fire, crews believe all occupants are out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire.
Crews are on the scene at 2005 Greens Blvd.
According to crews, All occupants are believed to be out at this time.
