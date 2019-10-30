News13 hosts annual ‘Treats for Special Kids’ event in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – News13 hosted out annual Treats for Special Kids event on Wednesday in Florence.

The event was held at the SIMT building. Children with physical and mental disabilities from across the eastern Carolinas were able to attend, interact with each other, and see some of their favorite characters, all while trick-or-treating in a safe environment.

“They get so excited throughout the week planning the field trip and coming and getting to see everything and they’re not scared and they come and enjoy their day, ” said Keisha Hyatt the mother of a child with special needs.

News13 is honored to be able to host this special event every year.