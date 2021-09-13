Nice clearing to kick off the work week

With a check on the kickoff for the work and school week, sunshine will stick around for us! Highs will climb a bit into Monday, with a bump in humidity as well each day, but rain and storm chances will not make a return until Wednesday. Highs today and tomorrow will range in the mid 80s to near 90, with more clouds working to mix in tomorrow after some early Tuesday patchy fog lifts its way off.

Remain weather aware Wednesday through the upcoming weekend where spotty storms remain a possibility as humidity levels spike a bit. Summer feels will be fighting back for the final full week of summer. Keep checking back for updates, along with any potential threats forming in the Tropics.

TODAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 70 to the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Good deal of sun hangs on with highs again in the mid 80s to around 90.