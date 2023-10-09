MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We couldn’t have asked for a better way to start off your work week. It was a little chilly this morning across the area. Sunshine galore today, allowed us to warm into the low 70s. Tonight we will see high pressure shift off the southeast coast. This will allow our winds to blow in from the southwest. When we have a southwest wind, we know it keeps us a little warmer than normal. Tonight’s temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than last night. So you may not need the heavy jacket heading out the door Tuesday.

As high pressure continues to be positioned off the coast, we will see pleasant and warmer temperatures across the area. We should warm well into the 70s, with a few Pee Dee locations pushing into the low 80s on Tuesday. Wednesday we remain warm, as temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Skies will have more cloud cover, as an approaching cold front slides towards the area.

Low pressure will develop along this front and could bring some rain into our Coastal and Pee Dee communities. It is still uncertain how heavy this rain will be, and how far north the rain shield advances. So our boarder belt communities may see a smaller chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday. The GFS models paints a moderate to heavy rain set up, the Euro model is not as confident on the widespread heavy rain. So we have some details to sort out, but for now it looks like Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will give us a shot of some rain. Which is much needed for all of us.

We warm back up for Friday as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks to be a beautiful day with highs around 80. A cold front moves in Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be knocked back into the upper 60s to near 70.