MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nice week of weather is coming up for the area. This will probably be one of the calmest weeks we’ve seen in a while. A cold front will push through the area this evening into the overnight hours. This could trigger an isolated shower or storm. Those will be very isolated. Otherwise it will be nice and comfortable overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies will be around for your Tuesday. We could see a few isolated showers or storms along the immediate coast. Besides that we will be warming up across the Pee Dee. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s. Along the coast we will see temperatures near 90. Those few storms that mange to develop could produce some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. By sunset any storms around will move off the coast and weaken.

As we go into the midweek and end of week time frame, the heat will be turned up! We are expecting to see the highest temperatures we’ve seen this summer. Several days of mid to upper 90s in the Pee Dee. The coastal areas will be in the low to mid 90s, thanks to the sea breeze. We will also remain fairly dry during this timeframe as well. Shower and storm chances are very, very low. The humidity will return as well. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits for a good portion of this time as well.

Heading into the weekend, the heat looks to stick around. We will start to see a better chance of seeing some showers and storms develop on Saturday.

The tropics are fairly quite. We are tracking two areas in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development over the next 7 days. One of those system is just off the Southeast coast. It could slowly strengthen over the next 7 days. We will keep our eyes on it. What was Hurricane Don, now a post tropical cyclone, is expected to weaken and dissipate as it moves well into the north Atlantic.