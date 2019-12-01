NMB oyster roast brings out hundreds, raises thousands for cancer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An oyster roast in North Myrtle Beach brought out more than 900 people and raised more than $80,000 to help local families affected by cancer.

What started as a party at the home of Timmy Ray Davis turned into a large fundraising event 12 years later.

“We started with two bushels of oysters and a bunch of friends. The next year it grew to 40 and the next year it was like 150,” said Davis.

Davis knew he had to look for a venue to fit his crowd.

His idea grew bigger when he saw the need to help local families struggling financially due to cancer.

“Who has not been affected by some way shape or form with cancer? Nobody can. There won’t be a hand down. Everybody’s been affected by cancer,” said Davis.

Davis says every dime of money raised goes directly to families in need from the Grand Strand all the way to the Pee Dee.

“People that have light bills, mortgage payments, doctor bills – what have you. We thought actually that would be the best way to give back,” said Davis.

Raffle tickets, t-shirts, and VIP passes were sold to help the cause.

“We really have a great thing. I feel like we do. I’m very proud of it,” said Davis.

Davis says the growing event couldn’t be done without the help of his volunteers, who spent days prepping.

Greg Gusler is a third year volunteer who was able to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

“My favorite part is washing the oysters yesterday all day long. They are really good. I’ve only eaten a few so far, but I intend on eating a lot more,” said Gusler.

“How does it make me feel? It makes me very proud to have friends such as these folks that will come. They beg to help. They want to do something,” said Davis.