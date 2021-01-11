No decision yet on Horry County Schools operation plan for next week

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – No decision has been made yet on next week’s operation plans for Horry County Schools.

The Horry County Schools board met Monday night to discuss a number of topics, including whether or not the district would resume virtual classes on Monday January 18th.

The board said it is still reviewing data, including students and teachers who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

In late December, the district announced it would be fully virtual for the first two full weeks of January.

District officials said this was a safety precaution given the district would not be able to track and record COVID-19 case data as accurately as they would under normal operations from December 23 – January 3.

The rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday also factored into the decision, according to district officials.

