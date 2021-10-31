No scary weather for this Halloween!

Happy Halloween everyone! Get ready for mainly sunny skies with highs pressing towards the low-mid 70s this afternoon. No spooky weather here with clear skies overnight, as lows range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Get ready for an abundance of sunshine to hang around right into the middle of our following workweek! Most highs will average in the mid-lower 70s as well moving forward. Enjoy the sunshine, as our next chance of rain isn’t until late Thursday night!

HALLOWEEN: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Abundance of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.