No significant rain chances this week, humidity will slowly rise

A good Monday to you my friends! Highs will be back to the lower 80s inland today, and to the mid 70s for the beaches, which is still just a touch below seasonable levels. There will be mainly sunny skies for the beaches, but partial cloud cover will work to mix in more for our communities further into the Pee Dee and Border Belt.

Humidity will slowly rise as well as winds shift a bit more out of the southeast this week, as opposed to the northeast that we had this past weekend.

The beaches could end up completely dry this week, but there will be a slight chance of isolated showers for the region overall on Tuesday. Highs will remain warm for most of the week too, spiking to hotter conditions by the start of next weekend!

TODAY: Good deal of sunshine. Highs: 81-83 inland, 75-77 beaches.

TONIGHT: Some clouds mix in with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.