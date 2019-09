MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire is warning people to stay out of the water for the second day in a row.

The Double Red Flag remains raised at beaches across Myrtle Beach Monday due to what the department calls “dangerous ocean conditions” in a Facebook post.

Beachgoers are asked not to go more than ankle-deep in the water.

Count on News13 to bring you continued coverage of Hurricane Dorian.