North and South Carolina make Census Bureau top 10 growth list

(WBTW) – According to data from the United States Census Bureau, North and South Carolina were two of the top 10 states for population growth in the country.

According to the Census Bureau, from 2018 to 2019 the population in South Carolina grew 64,558. That is the eighth highest increase in the country. When broken down to percent growth the overall increase was 1.3% ranking as sixth overall.

During the same time period, North Carolina experienced a population increase of 106,469, ranking it as fourth overall. That was a growth of 1% which based on percent ranked it as 10th.

You can find all the data for the study here.