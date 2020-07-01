North Myrtle Beach businesses prepare for mask requirement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Businesses in North Myrtle Beach are preparing for a mask requirement that will begin Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday signs were already placed in window displays on Main Street.

“Face mask required before entering.”

“I feel like it’s going to keep everyone in check and it’s just like heads up. Like a make sure, you know what I mean?” said Brooklen Clark, a cashier at Nathan’s and Sky Bar.

Employees at International Cafe say face coverings will take some getting used to.

“We just expect everyone to wear their masks tomorrow. You know and hopefully this will be all over soon,” said Jeff Pearce.

Some locals say masks do more harm than good.

If faced with the option to wear one or be fined, some would rather pay.

“Well then I’ll take that 25 dollar fine every single time they want to write it for me. I do not believe in a mask, because we’re going to catch it regardless,” said North Myrtle Beach resident, Jason Bero.

OD Pavillion Ice Cream employees have been wearing masks since the beginning of June.

Owner Roy Baransky says if customers don’t have a mask, he will provide one for them.

If someone cannot wear a mask or refuses to wear one inside, he is offering his outdoor dining services.

“I got a table right out there. That’s not a problem. You can sit. There’s seating outside. I got a menu board out there. You can look at for those who don’t even want to come in,” said Baransky.

Baransky says with the 4th of July weekend quickly approaching, he worries about fines and how they could impact visitors.

“It’s going to be extra protection, I believe. I don’t believe that tourists that come down to be penalized no matter if it’s 10 dollars, 20 dollars or whatever, if they’re not aware,” said Baransky.

The City of North Myrtle Beach released a frequently asked questions page that can be found here.